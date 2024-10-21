Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled in Canada and U.S. due to listeria danger

TreeHouse Foods Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Oct. 18 as several of its frozen waffle products, distributed to stores throughout Canada and the U.S., may have been contaminated with Listeria. Courtesy: Treehouse Foods

Hundreds of frozen waffle products – including many on Canadian store shelves – are being recalled by the U.S. manufacturer due to a risk of listeria contamination.

In Canada, the waffles are sold under a number of brands, including Great Value, Compliments, No Name and others.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. said in a statement that they are “voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products” due to the potential of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the company said in a statement.

“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

There have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products so far. According to the company, the issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

However people are being urged to check their freezers for the recalled waffles and to either throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them for a credit.

A complete list of recalled products can be found here.