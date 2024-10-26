3 members of a family dead after reported shooting in Huntsville, Ont.

An SIU vehicle at the scene of an incident in Huntsville, Ont., on Sat., Oct. 26, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang)

Three members of a family are dead after a reported shooting in a home in Huntsville on Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a residence on Highview Drive just before 9 p.m. for reports of a barricaded person and a shooting.

Three people, including an armed individual, were later found dead, OPP said.

“There is no threat to public safety. However, residents in the area of Highview Drive should expect to see a large police presence throughout the weekend,” OPP added.

They have not identified the three individuals.

In a separate news release issued Saturday, the province’s police watchdog provided more details about what occurred.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 52-year-old man called police and told them that “he had harmed two family members” and that “he was in possession of weapons.”

OPP deployed crisis negotiators and their Emergency Response Team. The SIU said officers set up a perimeter and communicated with the man over the phone.

“Shortly after communication stopped, a drone was sent into the home to conduct a search of the residence. The bodies of two deceased women were located, as was the body of a deceased man,” said the SIU, which is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in incidents that resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

The cause of the deaths are not immediately known.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. The agency said a postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact its investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.