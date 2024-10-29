Eby says NDP 'happy' to work with other parties in tight B.C. legislature

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby arrives to address supporters on election night in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby has scheduled a meeting with the B.C. Greens as he prepares to form government, a day after securing the barest of majorities in a legislature where every vote will count.

Eby told reporters Tuesday that he's open to working with opposition-in-waiting B.C. Conservatives — so long as they respect the "bright line" of rejecting hate, division and conspiracy.

"Our goal is to work with any MLA who wants to make sure that this place works for British Columbians on those priorities that I laid out — cost of living, housing, health care, what matters to British Columbians," he said.

"We're going to continue to have those conversations with (the Greens) and the invitation is open to all MLAs. If you're committed to these things, as well as committed to ensuring that this province remains a place welcoming to everybody, where we fight racism and hatred, then I'm happy to work with you."

Eby's NDP finally won the Oct. 19 election on Monday after a count of absentee votes lifted the party to 47 seats, while the Conservatives held 44 ridings and the Greens had two.

He said he plans to name his cabinet members and have a sitting this fall so a Speaker can be elected, but he doesn't plan to pass any legislation.

But there are still two judicial recounts coming next month in a pair of tight ridings, one of which went to the NDP and one to the Conservatives.

Eby said he heard the message from voters after such a tight election that they want the NDP to "do better" on issues, including public safety and affordability "but also recognize that we're going to need to work across the aisle on different initiatives to make sure we're responding to the message."

Eby said he's not ruling out having a Speaker from one of the other two political parties.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad said on election night his party would do what it could to take down the NDP government and return to the polls as soon as possible.

Eby said he doesn't think British Columbians want that.

"I think that the expectation that every voter had was that we would come here, and we would do our best to deliver on those priorities that they have, whether it's affordability, affordable housing, health care, the economy and good paying jobs, any of these issues," he said.

"The last thing I think British Columbians want is for us to turn this place into a chance to go back to another election. That this isn't a place for electioneering."

A statement from the B.C. legislature posted on social media says 49 women are set to serve in the 43rd Parliament, marking the first time a Canadian provincial legislature has had more women than men with seats in the chamber.

Elections BC delivered a final vote count on Monday.

The ridings of Kelowna Centre, which the Conservatives won by 38 votes, and Surrey-Guildford, won by the NDP with 27 more votes, are subject to automatic judicial recounts because of their close results.

Rustad has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said Monday all parties will have to work together for the legislature to function effectively.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Tuesday congratulating Eby on his win.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Premier Eby to deliver on the issues that matter most to British Columbians and all Canadians. Whether it's building more homes, improving access to health care, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, growing our economies, or creating good middle-class jobs – we will remain focused on building stronger communities and a more prosperous province for all."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Dirk Meissner and Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press