Man charged in boat crash that killed 3 young people near Kingston in May

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a man in connection with a fatal boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Det. Insp. Marty McConnell says a 44-year-old man from South Frontenac Township was arrested and charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 18.

McConnell says the accused was also charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, three counts of impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

He says police hope the charges bring "some measure of resolution" to those affected by the tragic collision.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court today for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press