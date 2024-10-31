Dental-care program hits 1 million patients in first six months, coverage expands

One million Canadians have received care under the federal dental care plan, six months after the program became active. Health Minister Mark Holland arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.

Starting on Friday, the program will also cover more complex procedures.

That means people who have coverage under the federal program can request pre-authorization for things like crowns and the initial placement of partial dentures, as well as what the program deems high-need or complex conditions.

Paper claims will also be accepted, something Holland said will mean that more dentists and oral care providers are eligible to work under the program.

Once these expansions are up and running, Holland said the government is on track to begin expanding who can get coverage under the program next year.

"We haven't set on the exact date, that's obviously still being figured out. We are obviously tracking very closely how pre-authorization and paper claims go. But early in 2025 is when we're looking to expand to additional cohorts," Holland said.

The program is currently available for seniors, adults on the federal disability tax credit and children under 18. Currently, 2.7 million Canadians are registered to receive care under the program.

Holland said the goal is to expand the eligibility as quickly as possible.

"We are absolutely committed in 2025, as fast as possible, to expand this to all Canadians."

Eighty-nine per cent of oral health providers in the country are providing some form of care under the program, according to Holland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press