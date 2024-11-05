Canada Post, union, still disagree over weekend delivery following weekend talks

A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canada Post and the union representing its workers are commenting on how weekend talks for a new contract went, with the employer calling them less productive than they’d hoped and the union claiming their employer is focused on flexibility to deliver parcels at the lowest possible cost.

The Crown corporation says in a news release late Monday that neither side has provided the minimum 72-hour notice of their intent to start a labour disruption, but the Canadian Union of Postal Workers repeated a threat on its website that it “won’t shy away from taking the next step” if there is no real movement at the bargaining table.

The issue of parcel delivery seven days a week was referenced in both statements, with Canada Post saying significant change is required to prevent if from falling behind in the delivery market.

The union’s statement says its priority is ensuring weekend delivery does not compromise their regular, full-time routes on weekdays, and it says it isn’t satisfied Canada Post’s plan will accomplish that.

It says its negotiators also focused on improvements to a short-term disability plan.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers could have been in a legal strike position as of Sunday.

“The threat of a strike during the holiday shipping season has already had a serious effect on our business, which has impacted volumes and revenue and will further deteriorate our financial situation,” Canada Post said in its statement Monday.

“To date, the union has been either resistant to change or has required serious constraints on our flexible delivery proposals, which would negate any potential benefits of the change. We remain hopeful that further discussions will afford a breakthrough, but urgency is now required.”

The union’s statement said its negotiators remain at the table and that the negotiations committee appreciates “the tremendous amount of support from members.”

“Your encouragement has not gone unnoticed,” it said.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the union and Canada Post management to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.

The union announced last week its members had voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table

Canada Post has said operations are continuing as normal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press