Officer fatally shoots one person after being stabbed in Orillia: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer fatally shot one person after being stabbed during an interaction in Orillia Thursday afternoon.

OPP officers responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Barrie Road just before 2 p.m.

They said their investigation led them to Cochrane Street, near Matchedash Street, where officers found the individual involved.

OPP said there was interaction between police and the person, resulting in one officer getting stabbed.

“The officer discharged their firearm and as a result, the individual was pronounced deceased at hospital,” OPP said.

fatal police-involved shooting Orillia An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot by police on Nov. 7 in Orillia. (Connor Earl photo)

Meanwhile, the officer sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

OPP said no further information will be released as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

The SIU is called in when the actions of police resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.