First presumptive human case of avian flu acquired in Canada detected in teen

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in Victoria on Thursday, March 10, 2022. British Columbia's Ministry of Health says the first suspected human case of bird flu contracted in Canada has been detected in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health says the first suspected human case of bird flu contracted in Canada has been detected in B.C.

A statement from the office of the provincial health officer says a teenager in the region covered by Fraser Health tested positive for bird flu, and the teen is currently getting treatment at BC Children’s Hospital.

The statement says the positive test was done by the BC Centre for Disease Control, and samples are on their way to Winnipeg’s national microbiology lab for confirmatory testing.

It says public health officials are also looking into the case to find the source of exposure and identify any contacts.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it is “a rare event” and only a handful of cases of bird flu, caused by the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus, have been detected in humans in the U.S. and abroad.

The statement says the source of the teen’s exposure to the virus is very likely to be from an animal or bird, while public health officials and the province’s chief veterinarian investigate.

