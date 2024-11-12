Canada steadfast on climate plan despite Trump re-election: Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Donald Trump's re-election in the U.S. will not impact Canada's plan to fight climate change.

Guilbeault is in Azerbaijan for the annual United Nations climate change conference, which includes discussions about the Paris agreement.

Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement during his first term and has promised to do so again.

In a phone call with reporters today, Guilbeault says a Trump administration is familiar territory for the Liberal government and previous disagreements didn't deter Canada from moving on its own climate policies.

Guilbeault says he disagrees with former Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who told CTV this week that he didn't think it was the right time for Canada to put caps on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector.

Guilbeault says the draft regulations for an oil and gas emissions cap can be met without cutting production, though the industry says that is not true.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 12, 2024.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press