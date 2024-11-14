U.S. deploys facial biometric system at Peace Bridge border crossing

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer speaks with media at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

U.S. border officials have deployed an “innovative facial biometric test” in select lanes at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Thursday that the Simplified Arrival-Vehicle Biometric system is now being used at inbound lanes 14, 15, and 16.

CBP said the technology will automate the manual document checks already required for admission into the U.S.

The three vehicle lanes will be marked as “biometric.”

“As travellers approach the vehicle lanes, the camera will attempt to take a photo of each occupant in the vehicle and match it to photos of those travelers already in government holdings, such as passport, visa, or prior encounters, to verify identity,” the CBP said.

The agency added the biometric test will be in place until March 2025. CBP has made similar biometric tests at border entries in Texas and Arizona.

“The test in Buffalo will give CBP an opportunity to assess how the facial biometric technology performs in a challenging winter environment,” the agency said.

CBP added the system will strengthen security at the border, providing agents “greater assurance to make an informed decision about a traveller’s admissibility while preventing impostors from using a genuine travel document that does not belong to them.”

The agency noted it anticipates the system will have minimal impact to traffic flow at the crossing.

U.S. citizens who use the biometric lanes will have their photo deleted within 12 hours while photos of foreign nationals, who are required to provide biometrics, are securely transferred and stored in the Department of Homeland Security’s system.

CBP said travellers who do not want to be part of the test can use the other lanes where the standard manual document check is used.