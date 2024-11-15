Ex-Ontario MPP Randy Hillier sees 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges stayed over delays

FILE - Ontario MPP Randy Hillier is seen as he arrives outside the Ottawa Police Services headquarters, Monday, March 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The criminal charges against former Ontario legislator Randy Hillier related to his participation in the "Freedom Convoy" protest have been stayed after a judge ruled his case had taken too long.

Hillier was charged in March 2022 with nine offences connected to his role in the demonstrations early that year, in which protesters gridlocked downtown Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 pandemic measures and the federal government.

The charges include assaulting a peace officer, mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The assault charge stemmed from allegations that Hillier pushed a metal gate into an officer while trying to enter Parliament Hill.

Hillier, who represented an Ottawa-area riding in the provincial legislature from 2007 to 2022, chose to be tried before a judge and jury in Ontario Superior Court, and a four-week trial was set to begin in January.

The Supreme Court of Canada has set mandatory time limits for court cases, with a 30-month cap for those being heard in Superior Court.

In a ruling released Thursday, Superior Court Justice Kerry McVey found the case had gone over the maximum threshold, spanning 31 months and 13 days after deducting delays caused by the defence and exceptional circumstances.

Hillier, who represented himself after parting ways with his lawyer last year, welcomed the decision Friday, saying the court case and looming trial had caused "significant amounts of stress" and mounting financial pressure.

The conditions of his bail had also limited what he could say on social media and required that he give police advance notice of any travel to Ottawa, he said.

Hillier said he planned to celebrate the outcome of the case with family and friends over the weekend.

