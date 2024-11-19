Barrie police respond to one person barricaded inside vehicle after shot fired

Police tactical vehicles ram a white RV in a parking lot, barricading an allegedly active shooter in Barrie Ont., on Nov. 19, 2024. (CTV News/ Mike Arsalides)

Barrie police are on the scene in the city’s north end after a shot was fired in a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a vehicle in a parking lot on Bayfield Street for reports of a possible firearm.

“Police have made contact with the occupant of the vehicle and are working to arrange the safe apprehension of the individual,” Barrie police said in a news release.

The tactical support unit and crisis negotiators are also on the scene.

Police told CTV News Barrie that at least one gunshot had been fired and a suspect was barricaded inside the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers have evacuated nearby parking lots and homes “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

With files from CTV News Barrie