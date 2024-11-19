Two more arrested in kidnapping, killing of Quebec cryptocurrency influencer

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Quebec provincial police say two more people have been charged in connection with the killing of a cryptocurrency influencer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say two more people have been charged in connection with the killing of a cryptocurrency influencer.

Kevin Mirshahi's remains were found in a north-end Montreal park last month, nearly four months after he and three other people were kidnapped from his Old Montreal condo building on June 21.

The three others -- two women and a man -- were found alive a day later, but Mirshahi, 25, was nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday, police said Darius Perry, 27, of Châteauguay, Que., and Nackael Hickey, 26, of Montreal were to appear in court in Valleyfield, Que., on charges including forcible confinement and accessories to murder after the fact.

On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, of Les Cèdres, Que., was charged with first-degree murder as well as forcible confinement and accessory to murder after the fact.

Mirshahi had been under investigation by the province's financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, which in 2021 sought an order against him, two other individuals and a company, forbidding any activities or transactions covered by the provincial Securities Act.

An administrative tribunal's subsequent ruling included "bans on engaging in any activities as investment dealers or advisers," including promotion on social media in connection with a specific cryptocurrency.

According to the ruling, Mirshahi owned and operated a private, paid Telegram group called Crypto Paradise Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press