Trump nominates former congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Pete Hoekstra gives a thumbs up during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Suburban Showplace Collection in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked a former Michigan congressman as his upcoming administration's ambassador to Canada.

Trump said in a statement that Pete Hoekstra would help him "once again put America first."

Hoekstra thanked Trump on social media platform X, saying he was honoured for the opportunity.

He must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Hoekstra served as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term as president.

The current U.S. envoy to Canada, David Cohen, has held the post since 2021.

Louise Blais, a former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, said a nomination coming this early in the transition process is a "good sign for Canada-U.S. relations."

"In the announcement, I also note the president-elect's positive comments on USMCA with Canada and Mexico," said Blais, who is a senior special adviser to the Business Council of Canada.

Trump, in his statement, said he overhauled its predecessor, NAFTA, which he called "disastrous" and the "worst trade deal in the history of the United States."

He said the new deal brought trade with Mexico and Canada to a "level playing field."

A former ambassador to Canada in the Obama administration said Hoekstra's appointment should be good news for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Bruce Heyman, who held the post from 2014 to 2017 and calls it the best job in the U.S. government, said on X that Hoekstra is experienced and will have direct knowledge and understanding of Canada since he's from a border state.

Heyman also said the early nomination shows the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press