Traveller packed about 62 kilograms of ‘concealed’ cannabis on flight to England: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 26-year-old woman allegedly packed about $248,000 worth of “concealed” cannabis in their suitcase before an international flight to London, England, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say.

According to a Monday news release, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested the traveller and seized about 62 kilograms of cannabis on Oct. 23. Typically, Canadian airlines permit 23 kilograms for checked bags with anything weighing more than that is considered overweight baggage.

The penalties for cannabis importation in the United Kingdom is up to 14 years in prison, the RCMP said.

RCMP’s Toronto Airport Detachment charged Justyne Carmen Burger-Samules with export, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

“Although cannabis is decriminalized in Canada, it is still illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights and amounts exceeding personal use, on domestic flights,” Insp. John McMath, of the RCMP Toronto’s Airport Detachment, said in a release.

“This latest arrest again highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, they will be arrested and charged with serious criminal drug smuggling charges.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to drug importation, possession, smuggling or trafficking to contact them.