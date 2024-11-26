10 million parcels not delivered amid Canada Post strike as Black Friday approaches

Canada Post workers walk the picket line while on strike in Mississauga, Ont., on November 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it’s missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as a strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.

Company spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement Monday that talks with the union over the weekend resulted in limited progress, with Canada Post trying to “move forward with urgency” on discussing changes to its delivery model.

Meanwhile, a union spokesperson said talks were focused on protecting jobs, saying the Crown corporation wants to claw back rights and benefits achieved over decades.

A key issue in bargaining has been a push to expand parcel deliveries into the weekend, but the union and Canada Post are at odds over how to make it work.

Canada Post has been struggling to compete with other delivery providers and posted a $315-million loss before tax in its third quarter. It has pitched weekend deliveries as a way to boost revenue.

Ottawa has appointed a special mediator to assist with negotiations between Canada Post and the union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press