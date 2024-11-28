HOOPP poll says inflation and employee burnout top employer concerns

TORONTO — A new report says inflation and employee burnout are topping concerns for Canadian businesses for this year and next.

The survey released by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Angus Reid Group says 78 per cent of those surveyed said inflation was negatively impacting their business this year, up from 71 per cent in 2023.

Employee burnout was second on the list with 68 per cent of businesses saying it was hurting their operations compared with 69 per cent last year.

Inflation and employee burnout also topped concerns for next year with 72 per cent of businesses saying they were concerned about the two issues.

The report also said that 72 per cent of businesses surveyed agreed that the Canadian economy is experiencing a productivity crisis and 90 per cent agreed that business productivity depended on employee productivity.

The report was based on an online survey from Aug. 12 to 22 that included 759 Canadian businesses.

Due to the online nature of the polling, a margin of error cannot be assigned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press