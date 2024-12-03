Canada lists Yemen's Houthi militant group as terrorist entity

Canada has placed the militant group Ansarallah, better known as the Houthis, on its list of terrorist entities, following in the steps of allies like the United States. Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Osamah Abdulrahman

OTTAWA — Canada has added Ansarallah, better known as the Houthi militant group, to its list of terrorist entities, following in the steps of allies like the United States.

The group has launched numerous attacks on civilian and naval vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023, contributing to regional unrest in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

Canada has supported British and American strikes against Houthi targets earlier this year.

The Houthis have also worked closely with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah, both of which are also listed terrorist entities.

The U.S. listed Ansarallah as a terrorist group in January this year.

Under Canadian law, this designation allows for criminal penalties against any person or group that knowingly deals with a listed entity.

The order acknowledges the term “Houthi” can also refer to an ethnic group in Yemen, and this designation only applies to Ansarallah militants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press