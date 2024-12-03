Food banks need help, but charity won’t end hunger, advocates say

It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations. Joshua Smee, CEO of Food First NL, poses in St. John's on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.

Josh Smee of Food First Newfoundland and Labrador says that on one hand, demand for food banks is surging to historical heights, stretching resources thin and putting these facilities in desperate need of donations.

On the other hand, he says food banks were introduced in the 1980s as a temporary measure during an economic downturn — they were never supposed to be leaned on, as they are now, to fill gaps in the social safety net that would be better addressed by policy.

Food First NL is one of several organizations across Canada to sign on to the Put Food Banks Out of Business campaign, calling for a means-tested basic income to keep people above the poverty line.

Meghan Nicholls with Food Banks Mississauga says many income-support and disability programs offer rates so low, they effectively legislate people into poverty and hunger.

The #GivingTuesday hashtag started in 2012, and has since grown into a worldwide network of local organizations that promote giving in their communities.

Nicholls says a lack of adequate social support and affordable housing has pushed Canada into a food insecurity "emergency," adding that charity should not and cannot be the expected solution.

Smee urges anyone who gives a much-needed donation to a food bank today to also write to their government representatives to demand policy-level solutions to end hunger.

"If you look at the public polling on this stuff, there is clear and strong support for the kind of measures that would address these issues," Smee said in an interview. "The public attitude is there … but our political systems are not very well set up to listen to concerns like this."

Nicholls says she is frustrated watching governments ignore calls for systemic change as more and more people need help.

"I have never been so angry," she said. "We keep shouting to elected officials. I meet with them face-to-face and tell them what's needed, tell them what's happening in the community. And I get a pat on the back and a 'Thanks for all your work.'"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press