Vancouver police say they shot suspect who stabbed ‘number’ of people

A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

VANCOUVER — Video captured by a bystander shows Vancouver police opening fire on a suspect who they say stabbed "a number of people."

Police say the violent incident happened in the downtown core, near the city's main library.

A video obtained by The Canadian Press shows officers aiming their guns inside a convenience store and firing at least 10 times.

A stun gun held by an officer appears to have already been fired, with the wires trailing over the counter inside the 7-Eleven store.

"Move over, right now. Move over," one officer shouts at the unseen suspect before gunfire is heard.

Another video shows two people being wheeled away on stretchers, with a firefighter performing chest compressions on one of them.

Mainul Islam, a student and part-time delivery worker who captured the shooting scene on video, says he was stopped by police from entering the store before witnessing the shooting of a man he described as "homeless."

After the shooting, a man can be heard saying "are you OK ma'am?" while a woman sobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press