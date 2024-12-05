Feds outlaw another 324 types of firearms, propose donating guns to Ukraine

A row of AR-15 style rifles is displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, and one a fully automatic M-16 machine-gun, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has outlawed another 324 firearm varieties — guns it says belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The move follows the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number that grew to more than 2,000 by November of this year as new variants were identified.

The latest prohibition of hundreds more, announced today at a news conference, follows expressions of concern from gun-control advocates that many assault-style firearms were not covered by the 2020 ban.

The federal government says it is working with provinces, territories and police on a planned buyback of prohibited weapons from individual owners.

Ottawa also says it has committed to the Ukrainian government to work with firearms businesses and identify how these guns could be donated to support the fight against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The newly announced measures come on the eve of the 35th anniversary of a gunman's murder of 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec.5, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press