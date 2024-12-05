Vancouver double-stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police

Vancouver Police officers are shown aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store in Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in this still taken from handout video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handover-Mainul Islam

VANCOUVER — The suspect in a downtown Vancouver stabbing attack has died after he was shot by police.

Vancouver police say two people suffered injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

A statement from the department says staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife.

It says officers found the armed suspect in a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store and shot him.

The man was taken to hospital and later died.

Witnesses have described a chaotic scene leading up to the shooting, and a video seen by The Canadian Press shows police pointing their guns over the counter of the 7-Eleven, shouting at someone to “move over,” then firing at least 10 times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

Nono Shen and Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press