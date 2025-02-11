Winnipeg police arrest two men in 2024 homicide investigation; third suspect wanted, may be in Ontario

Two arrests have been made and another suspect remains at large in a summertime homicide at a Winnipeg soccer complex. Taylor Brock reports.

Two people have been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in 2024.

The incident happened on July 13, 2024, at the soccer complex in the 900 block of Waverley Street.

After playing in a game for Eritrea at the Canada African Cup of Nations, police said 22-year-old Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi was shot in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

READ MORE: Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police

Following an investigation by the homicide unit, police identified three suspects. On Jan. 20, 26-year-old Ibrahim Bangura was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Then on Feb. 5, 27-year-old Norbert Kipala, who was in custody at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre for another matter, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are now looking for 22-year-old Tresor Horimbere, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Const. Dani McKinnon said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Horimbere, and it’s believed he may be somewhere in Ontario.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a tragedy’: Slain Winnipeg soccer player mourned at vigil

“He’s considered armed and dangerous. Police ask to not approach him if you know of his whereabouts. Please call 911,” said McKinnon.

“It should be noted Horimbere has another warrant that is issued by the (Ontario Provincial Police) and it’s related to firearms offences in the Hawkesbury area, and Hawkesbury is a small town east of Ottawa.”

Horimbere is listed at five-foot-eight with a slim build, weighing around 120 pounds.

If anyone has information about Horimbere, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. McKinnon said there is the potential for a cash reward for any credible tips that help lead to the arrest of Horimbere.