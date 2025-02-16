Cargo ship runs aground on western coast of Newfoundland, crew rescued without injury

The Canadian Coast Guard says the cargo ship MSC Baltic III, as shown in this undated image, reported a loss of power then ran aground on the western coast of Newfoundland. All 20 people on board the ship were safely airlifted from the vessel Saturday morning by a Cormorant helicopter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fisheries and Oceans Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT *

LARK HARBOUR, N.L. — The Canadian Coast Guard says the cargo ship MSC Baltic III reported a loss of power then ran aground on the western coast of Newfoundland.

All 20 people on board the ship were safely airlifted from the vessel Saturday morning by a Cormorant helicopter.

The Marine Communications and Traffic Services in Port aux Basques, N.L., received a mayday call from the ship that was near Lark Harbour, N.L. Saturday morning.

The MSC Baltic III was about 12 nautical miles outside of the entrance to Bay of Islands when it reported losing power.

The Coast Guard says weather and sea conditions were “unfavourable” and the ship was unable to secure an anchor when it ran aground.

The cause of the loss of power is not yet known.