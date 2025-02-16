Here’s what is open and closed in Canada on Family Day

Joudrie family members celebrate Family Day by climbing a snow mountain on Sturgeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Feb. 20, 2022. (Fred Thornhill / The Canadian Press)

With Family Day a holiday in some provinces, many retailers and businesses will be closed.

Family Day this year is on Monday, Feb. 17. While it isn’t a federal statutory holiday, it’s celebrated as a provincial one in New Brunswick, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. .

Family Day is marked on the third Monday every February.

Many provincial offices and retailers are closed in three other provinces that celebrate different stat holidays on the same day as Family Day each year.

Manitoba celebrates Louis Riel Day as a stat holiday instead of Family Day. Similarly, the third Monday each year is a day off for many students and workers in Nova Scotia, which marks Nova Scotia Heritage Day, and in Prince Edward Island, which celebrates Islander Day.

As many families make plans for the day off, here’s what’s open and closed Monday.

Provincial government offices

Most provincial offices are closed in New Brunswick, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia -- all the provinces that mark Family Day. Some government services such as highway maintenance are available on statutory holidays due to operational requirements.

The situation with provincial government closures is similar in Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to mark their public holidays.

In all provinces, it’s best to check with the office to confirm specific schedules.

Federal government offices

Federal government offices such as Passport and Service Canada are open since Family Day, Louis Riel Day, Heritage Day and Islander Day are provincial statutory holidays rather than federal ones.

Schools

Elementary and secondary schools are generally closed in the provinces that mark stat holidays including Family Day.

Banks

Many major banks' branches will be closed in the provinces marking stat holidays Monday, but customers can do banking online and use ATMs.

Grocery stores

Many major grocery stores such as Loblaws, FreshCo and Sobeys will be closed Monday.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open with adjusted hours. Check with the store in advance to confirm schedules.

Retailers and malls

Many retailers are closed in all the provinces marking stat holidays. Check with the specific shopping mall or store to confirm schedules.

Gas stations and convenience stores such as 7-Eleven are considered essential and generally allowed to open on statutory holidays.

Canada Post

Regular collection and delivery of mail occurs on provincial holidays, according to the Crown corporation. Corporate post offices will be open during regular hours on Family Day, but post offices hosted by private retailers will be open based on the hours of service of the host business.

City-run services

Municipal administrative offices will generally be closed where Family Day and other stat holidays are observed. However, some places will be open with adjusted holiday hours of operation.

Garbage and recycling collections are generally not available and many libraries are closed on the stat holidays. Emergency services won’t be affected. Some city-run skating rinks, swimming pools, parks and other recreational venues are open and may offer free admission. Check the city’s website to confirm details.

Transit

Many transit services will be running on holiday schedules in areas where the stat holidays are observed. Visit their websites to confirm schedules.

Movie theatres

Many movie theatres are open during the stat holidays. Check their websites to confirm schedules.

Tourist attractions

Some tourist attractions will be open on stat holidays including Family Day. Confirm schedules with the tourist attraction or venue.

Here are some examples of attractions open Monday.

If you’re in New Brunswick, you can spend Family Day enjoying winter activities, such as tobogganing, forest skate trails, winter hiking and cross-country skiing at Mount Carleton, Sugarloaf and Mactaquac provincial parks.

In Ontario, the Toronto Zoo is open with programs such as a talk about the Sumatran orangutan and bactrian camel feedings.

From skiing and skating to snowshoe tours and a treehouse adventure, Grouse Mountain in Vancouver will be open with free admission and lift tickets to children under aged 12 from Feb. 15 to 17.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre in Regina is open on Monday, with a chance to see anything from red-eared slider turtles to a rose-haired tarantula and participate in immersive exhibits such as building a two-storey house.