Canadian company recalls children’s snowsuits over mould concerns

Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), a Canadian outdoor gear company, has issued a recall for certain kids' snowsuits, as seen above, due to possible mould contamintation (Handout)

A Canadian outdoor gear company has issued a recall for certain children’s snowsuits due to the possible presence of mould.

Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) said the recall affects their Toaster and Toaster Bunting suits sold between August and December 2024.

A small number of the one-piece suits, said to be insulated and waterproof with dual front zippers, were found to contain mould, Health Canada said.

Exposure to mould can lead to health issues, particularly for individuals with compromised respiratory conditions, mould allergies or lung damage, the health agency added.

As of Feb. 11, MEC has received two reports of health-related problems. However, the company said it has not confirmed whether the illnesses were directly linked to mould contamination.

MEC said it sold 3,200 of the snowsuits in Canada.

According to the recall, the Toaster suit is designed for children aged three to seven and was available in colours with names such as Salmonberry, Purple Orchid, Summit, Black POW and Dark Forest Mountain Snow.

As for the Toaster Bunting suit, the snow gear is designed for children six to 24 months and offered in colours called Summit Winter Critters, Salmonberry, Wild Berry and Earthen Gold.

The purchase order (PO) number can be found on the product’s tag.

The product tags are located on the central back inside seam of the Toaster snowsuits and on the inside left hip of the Toaster Bunting snowsuits.

Only suits with the PO numbers 666483 and 666503 are included in the recall.

MEC urges customers to immediately stop using the affected snowsuits and return them to any MEC retail store for a refund or exchange.

For more information visit MEC’s recall notice.