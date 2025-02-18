B.C., Alberta, Ontario among provinces facing heavy weather warnings, Environment Canada says

A resident shovels their walkway as snow falls in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for areas in seven provinces in Canada Tuesday morning.

Separate warnings were issued for Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, B.C., Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Forecasters have called for bitter weather across the country, including snow squalls and blowing snow warnings.

Prairies

Environment Canada called it “a prolonged extreme cold event” that will bring a wind chill of nearly -50 C in parts of the west.

While the wind chill may increase during daytime, it’s anticipated to drop to extremes overnight.

As of 4:36 p.m. EST on Tuesday, there are more than 100 extreme cold warnings in parts of southern Manitoba. The warnings are expected to remain in place for at least a few days.

The warning, issued to cities including Brandon and Winnipeg has cautioned against frostbite.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are more than 300 extreme cold weather warnings in Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

“A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues,” Environment Canada said, with the wind chill of at least -40 C expected to last through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Canada’s weather agency says the weather will significantly warm up in the Prairies starting Friday.

Alberta

The western province is under 234 total extreme cold warnings until Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has warned against “extremely cold wind chill” that could be as low as -45 C.

The warnings are in effect for cities including Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Lloydminster, and temperatures are expected to moderate by Wednesday.

Ontario

Seven parts of Ontario are under snow squall warnings from Environment Canada continuing into Tuesday evening.

Parts of southern Ontario near Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory could see up to 25 cm of snow, with nearly zero visibility in heavy and blowing snow, the warning reads.

Areas near Southern Grey County could see an accumulation of snow up to 70 cm, continuing through Tuesday and tapering into light flurries Wednesday.

The weather agency has warned of hazardous travel.

Southern Bruch County could see between 40 to 70 cm of snow accumulation continuing through Tuesday night.

The heaviest snow squall band will continue today through tonight, Environment Canada said.

“Whiteout conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the warning reads.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for other parts of Ontario, including Toronto, as the city could see up to five cm of snow on Tuesday as the temperatures are expected to go as low as -15 C at night that could feel like -20 C, the weather agency said.

Quebec

Canada’s weather agency says areas near Îles-de-la-Madeleine are under a winter storm warning with five to 10 cm of expected snow accumulation, with winds gusting west 60 km/h.

The warning is expected to end by Wednesday morning.

Seven other areas in Quebec, including the Mont-Joli area and Rimouski Wildlife Reserve area, are under blowing snow advisories, where visibility could be impacted due to strong winds.

B.C.

Environment Canada says Vancouver Island will get a low-pressure centre between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, which will bring strong southeast winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” the warning posted at just after 10 a.m. said.

Environment Canada has issued five wind warnings between Vancouver Island and Victoria from Wednesday morning until the late afternoon.

Nova Scotia

The eastern coast province of Canada is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Areas around Inverness County, Mabou and further north could see up to 25 cm of snow with winds gusting west at 70 km/h.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the warning reads.