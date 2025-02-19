RCMP to provide update on ‘complex’ and ‘international’ cybercrime investigation

An update on a “complex” and “international” cybercrime investigation will be provided on Thursday morning in Milton, Ont., the RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

Insp. Lina Dabit, the officer in charge of the integrated cybercrime investigations unit of the central region RCMP, will be holding the press conference.

The press release did not give details of the nature of the investigation.

“Cybercrime investigations are complex and technical in nature,” the RCMP’s cybercrime web page states. “They require specialized investigative skills and coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies.”

The agency says cases where technology is used to commit a crime, are considered a cybercrime. It includes a wide range of illegal activities like fraud, identity theft, money laundering, drug and human trafficking, organized crime and terrorist activities.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 40,000 cybercrimes were reported from January to June 2024. Fraud accounted for 56 per cent of the violations, child pornography accounted for 16 per cent, and harassing and threatening behaviours accounted for 14 per cent, as reported by the police.