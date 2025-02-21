Is bird flu a serious threat in Canada?

Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist, speaks to Your Morning about the situation with bird flu in Canada.

A Canadian infectious disease specialist says it’s wise that Canada is taking a “proactive” measure by buying 500,000 doses of avian influenza A (H5N1) human vaccines, as the United States and some other countries deal with outbreaks.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Wednesday the vaccines are meant to protect those who may have a higher risk of catching avian influenza, or bird flu, through infected animals.

The health agency said the vaccines won’t be distributed broadly and that the current risk to the public “remains low.”

“We’re taking it seriously. We know this is an infection that is spreading among migratory birds around the world, of course any country can be impacted by it,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who is based in Toronto, told CTV Your Morning on Friday. “This is a proactive step Canada is taking to protect people who are working in very close proximity with this virus or at highest risk of infection.”

The virus can cause “serious illness” in people, PHAC said in a statement Wednesday.

Canada, though, made the smart move to purchase vaccines, Bogoch said, because the virus has the potential to cause epidemics and, in the worst-case scenario, even pandemics.

“We currently do not have a large outbreak of avian influenza in humans,” he noted.

Bird flu concerns

Even without a large outbreak in humans, Bogoch said bird flu is a concern because it’s “a potentially dangerous virus” and can harm people.

It is also a food security issue, as the virus can decimate poultry flocks and other livestock including dairy cows, he added.

Because of the outbreaks, U.S. farmers have killed more than 150 million birds in the last three years.

While the virus can kill animals, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says on its website, “There is no evidence to suggest that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit the virus to humans.”

Egg prices in the U.S. and Canada have risen since bird flu spread. Data shows U.S. prices are up 65 per cent since February 2024 and Canadian prices are up five per cent year over year.

But experts say Canadians likely won’t feel as much pain as the U.S. in part because Canada’s farming operations are much smaller and spread out throughout the country, while farmers say the supply management system also has made egg prices more stable.

Bird flu cases in Canada and globally

Canada reported its first domestically acquired human case of bird flu on Nov. 9, 2024. In addition, avian flu has been detected among birds on 30 premises in Canada, mostly in B.C., although it didn’t provide specific details.

An outbreak was reported in a backyard farm in Newfoundland and Labrador, the World Organisation for Animal Health said Tuesday. But Canada’s public health agency says there are no cases in the world of the virus spreading from one person to another.

Meanwhile, bird flu has been spreading in the U.S. among dairy herds and poultry, disrupting supply and raising food prices.

It has also infected humans, with nearly 70 cases, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but researchers suggest the number is probably larger. Most of the confirmed human U.S. cases were mild.

With files from CTV News' Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV National News' Allison Bamford, CTV News Vancouver’s Kraig Krause, Reuters and The Associated Press