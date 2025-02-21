Justin Trudeau’s teenage son launches music career with new R&B song

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Xavier arrive in New Delhi, India on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to attend the G20 Summit. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eldest son has just dropped his debut single.

Released at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Xavier Trudeau’s song ‘Til The Nights Done’ is a moody R&B track that evokes Canadian musicians like Drake and Justin Bieber.

“What you know about me, I ain’t like him,” the 17-year-old Trudeau sings. “We could roll sum, we could light one.”

Recorded under the name Xav, and featuring additional vocals from younger sister Ella-Grace Trudeau, the new tune can be found on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

“We could dim em all down or leave the lights on,” Xav sings, according to lyrics posted online. “Baby we could move in slow motion til the nights done.”

The song was produced by Vishal “Duava” Daluwatte and recorded, mixed and mastered in Ottawa by Joey “Tekika” Boyer. Daluwatte and Boyer are co-founders and co-owners of Pathway Music Group, the management company that represents Xav Trudeau.

“’Til the nights done’ is a dark, mysterious RnB song that fits the vibe Xav wanted for his first release,” Boyer and Daluwatte told CTVNews.ca in an email. “The song is about someone who has true understanding and an emotional connection to someone while knowing they can’t truly be together.”

Pathway Music Group says Xav Trudeau is inspired by artists like Don Toliver, Drake and Post Malone.

“Xav has many more songs on the way,” Boyer and Daluwatte promised. “He plans to do live shows within the near future.”

After first being teased in a Instagram post last month, a music video for the song will be released on Xav’s YouTube channel at 4:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

“Good work guys!” proud mom Sophie Grégoire Trudeau previously commented on Instagram.

Despite an apparent marijuana reference in the lyrics, 17-year-old Xavier is technically too young to “roll sum” and “light one” – the legal age to purchase cannabis is 21 in Quebec and 19 in Ontario. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government legalized recreational cannabis in 2018.