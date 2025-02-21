Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes homes across B.C.’s South Coast

A moderate earthquake sent homes shaking across B.C.’s South Coast on Friday afternoon, though it’s unclear whether it caused any damage.

The seismic event happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., and caused noticeable tremors across the Vancouver area and on Vancouver Island, with residents reporting they could feel the ground moving beneath their feet.

Bill Forbes, who lives near the island community of Qualicum Beach, said his cats Kit and Miko seemed to sense the earthquake coming before his house began to wobble.

“They made this really strange meow,” Forbes said. “They stood up and their hair went way out, then right away our home started shaking.”

Forbes said the shaking came in three distinct waves. Shortly after the third, he received an emergency alert on his phone warning him to “drop, cover and hold on.”

A number of other B.C. residents have reported receiving the alert late, or not at all.

“Something might not be working,” Forbes said.

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 27 kilometres northeast of the Sunshine Coast community of Sechelt, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to preliminary readings.

Officials have since confirmed there is no tsunami danger anticipated as a result of the earthquake, and there have been no reports of damaged properties.

The incident still rattled many across the region, including Rebecca Bligh, a Vancouver city councillor.

“Very unnerving to feel that earthquake while in an older office building,” Bligh wrote on X, the platform formerly called Twitter. “Every small seismic event is a reminder to get prepared.”