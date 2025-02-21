One person confirmed dead after building collapse northwest of Creemore, Ont.

Provincial police at the scene of a fatal building collapse at Giffen's Country Market in Glen Huron, near Creemore, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 21, 2025.

Police confirm one person was found dead inside a collapsed building northwest of Creemore, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters and emergency crews scrambled to clear through the snow and rubble after learning one person was trapped inside the Station Street building in Glen Huron.

Clearview Fire Chief Scott Davidson told CTV News the individual was found after crews dug through heavy snow and debris. Barrie Fire Chief Kevin White said one crew from the Barrie Fire Department was sent to help the Clearview Fire Department.

Police say the deceased is a 55-year-old man. His identity has not been disclosed.

One resident told CTV News a portion of Giffen’s Country Produce in Glen Huron collapsed after 1:00 p.m. He said nearby residents and businesses all rushed to the scene to help emergency crews.

“I understand when things like this happen, it hits really hard, being from a small community myself,” said OPP Acting Sgt. Jake Daynes. “Generally, everyone knows everyone from these areas and I get that. Everyone is going to be mourning because my understanding is this hit hard for the community.”

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

“We understand the impact this will have on the community, and we’re very sorry for the community’s loss on this. We’ll try and conduct our investigation as quick as we can, but also as thoroughly as we can,” Daynes added.