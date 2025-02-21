Police locate two inmates who escaped from Gravenhurst, Ont. prison

Two inmates are on the run after escaping from a Gravenhurst prison.

Police say two inmates who escaped from a Gravenhurst prison have been found.

According to police, two inmates, were unaccounted for during a routine head count that was conducted Wednesday. Staff were unable to locate 68-year-old Michael Karas and 70-year-old Jay Sedore. Police say Sedore has ties to Gravenhurst, and is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder.

The two men were found Thursday evening in a hotel in the GTA around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Muskoka Crime Unit, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and Toronto Police worked together to locate the criminals.

A spokesperson with CSC said inmate escapes from federal institutions are “rare,” noting the agency would be investigating the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s escape.

Beaver Creek Institution is a minimum and medium security federal prison run by CSC. It houses adult male inmates serving federal prison sentences.

With files from CTV’s Mike Lang and CTV’s Kim Phillips.

