Canada

Wayne Gretzky draws social media ire amid tense Canada-U.S. hockey showdown

By Charlie Buckley
Hockey great Wayne Gretzky watches play during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

As Canadians revel in the national hockey team’s victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off Thursday night, one of the sport’s most famous stars is drawing fire on social media for his ties south of the border.

Last night’s final saw Canada defeat the United States 3-2 with a clutch overtime goal from Connor McDavid, a welcome comeback after falling to the American team earlier in the international tournament.

After months of taunts from U.S. President Donald Trump about making Canada the 51st state, the win became an immediate symbol of the country’s strength in the face of its larger, more aggressive neighbour to the south.

Through it all, Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky stood as Team Canada’s honorary captain for the tournament. The move has drawn harsh criticism, as in the time since Trump’s presidential election win last November, Gretzky has been repeatedly spotted at his side.

In November, Gretzky reportedly attended Trump’s election victory party at the then-president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Two months later, he was also seen with his wife, Janet, at the presidential inauguration in Washington.

The hockey hall-of-famer apparently also spent time with Trump during the holiday season. Trump wrote in a December post to Truth Social that he’d urged Gretzky to run for prime minister, or in his words “soon to be known as the Governor of Canada,” a title he’s also bestowed on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump Truth Social Post - Wayne Gretzky (Truth Social)

To some fans on social media, Gretzky’s ceremonial position on Team Canada struck as out-of-touch, if not insulting.

With files from CTV News' Christl Dabu and The Canadian Press