Wayne Gretzky draws social media ire amid tense Canada-U.S. hockey showdown

As Canadians revel in the national hockey team’s victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off Thursday night, one of the sport’s most famous stars is drawing fire on social media for his ties south of the border.

Last night’s final saw Canada defeat the United States 3-2 with a clutch overtime goal from Connor McDavid, a welcome comeback after falling to the American team earlier in the international tournament.

After months of taunts from U.S. President Donald Trump about making Canada the 51st state, the win became an immediate symbol of the country’s strength in the face of its larger, more aggressive neighbour to the south.

Through it all, Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky stood as Team Canada’s honorary captain for the tournament. The move has drawn harsh criticism, as in the time since Trump’s presidential election win last November, Gretzky has been repeatedly spotted at his side.

In November, Gretzky reportedly attended Trump’s election victory party at the then-president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Two months later, he was also seen with his wife, Janet, at the presidential inauguration in Washington.

The hockey hall-of-famer apparently also spent time with Trump during the holiday season. Trump wrote in a December post to Truth Social that he’d urged Gretzky to run for prime minister, or in his words “soon to be known as the Governor of Canada,” a title he’s also bestowed on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

To some fans on social media, Gretzky’s ceremonial position on Team Canada struck as out-of-touch, if not insulting.

Here’s a sample of what people are saying:

Just going to state this matter-of-factly … the honourary captain for Canada in this game publicly supports a political leader whose position is that Canada should not exist as a nation. — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 21, 2025

Gretzky wearing zero red. pic.twitter.com/h3QMZaOZUS — Stuart Benson (@LeftHandStu) February 21, 2025

I really believe that like everyone else, Wayne Gretzky is entitled to support whomever he wants. And while he's done a ton for Canadian hockey, making him the Honorary Captain for Team Canada for this game is just plain tone deaf. — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) February 21, 2025

Wayne Gretzky was traded away by a Canadian 🇨🇦 team decades ago and he never won another cup again!



I also traded his sports cards away when I found out he was a Trump lover, and since then his card prices have dropped! Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/0tyo9t6iiX — guyfelicella🇨🇦🍁 (@guyfelicella) February 21, 2025

Wayne Gretzky as Canada's honorary captain is a lousy choice — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) February 21, 2025

It’s legitimately sad that you have to wonder where Wayne Gretzky stands on Canada becoming the 51st state. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 21, 2025

Hard to stomach watching Trump-loving Wayne Gretzky representing Canada. — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) February 21, 2025

Wayne Gretzky furiously asking around to borrow a Team Canada jersey. — David Moscrop, newsletter @davidmoscrop.com (@David_Moscrop) February 21, 2025

Wayne Gretzky just gave Team USA thumbs up.



Don’t like that one bit. — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) February 21, 2025

MAGA-supporting Wayne Gretzky is not my captain. #CANvsUSA — Matthew Hayes (@matthewfhayes) February 21, 2025

