Where to watch the federal Liberal leadership debates

The federal Liberal leadership contest is about to become more heated with the four candidates getting prepared to square off next week in two debates – one in French and the other in English.

Up until Friday evening there were five candidates, but that was whittled down to four after Ruby Dhalla was disqualified from the race by the Liberal Leadership Vote Committee.

It’s high stakes with just over two weeks to go until the Liberal Party chooses its successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on March 9.

When are the Liberal leadership debates?

Both debates will be taking place in Montreal, the one in French on Monday, Feb. 24 and the one in English on Tuesday, Feb. 25. They will be held between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST on both days. The Liberal Party of Canada will be producing both debates.

How to watch the debates

Monday’s French debate -- with English translation -- will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.

Tuesday’s English debate will be streamed live on the above platforms. There will be extended coverage with a debate preview special of Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, airing on CTV News Channel between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST. The special will be streamed live on the above digital platforms.

CTVNews.ca will provide live commentary and analysis during the debate by journalists and a panel of experts.

Live update participants will include:

Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News.

– national correspondent for CTV News. Scott Reid - principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst.

- principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst. Tom Mulcair – former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst.

– former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst. Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster.

– chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster. Melanie Paradis – president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner; former deputy campaign director to Erin O’Toole.

Post-debate analysis

A panel of analysts will offer their takes on how the candidates did after the debate ends at 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. EST.

Who are the four Liberal candidates?

Liberal leadership candidates Frank Baylis (from left), Karina Gould, Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney are shown in this combination photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang / Spencer Colby / Frank Gunn / Ron Poling) Liberal leadership candidates Frank Baylis (from left), Karina Gould, Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney are shown in this combination photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang / Spencer Colby / Frank Gunn / Ron Poling)

Mark Carney: a former Bank of Canada governor and “the one to beat,” said pollster Nik Nanos, whose survey earlier this month showed Carney as the one Canadians think would do the best job negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney has also been endorsed by more than 80 Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers.

Chrystia Freeland: most recently Trudeau’s minister of finance and deputy prime minister before she resigned in December, the “minister of everything” -- as coined by political commentators -- has 12 years experience in federal politics. That includes a stint as head of Canada-U.S. relations, in which she helped ratify a renegotiated free trade deal (CUSMA) with the U.S. and Mexico during Trump’s first presidency.

Karina Gould: the youngest woman to ever serve as a federal cabinet minister, Gould entered politics in 2015 at the age of 28 and was first appointed to Trudeau’s cabinet in 2017 as minister of Democratic Institutions. She has held four different portfolios – including government House leader -- since.

Frank Baylis: the businessman and engineer from Montreal served as an MP in Quebec from 2015 to 2019. He helped found the party’s Black Caucus and has said we wants to use his engineering background to help fix the country’s problems. He helped to grow his family’s medical manufacturing business into a world leader and sold it to Boston Scientific in 2021 for US$1.75 billion.