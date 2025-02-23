Children’s sunscreen brand recalled due to solvent

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. is recalling some of its children’s sunscreens due to the presence of a solvent that could pose health risks, according to Health Canada.

Some Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Totally Tropical mineral sunscreens in both roll-on and continuous spray formats have levels of monoglyme, also known as 1,2-dimethoxyethane, exceeding the allowable limit.

The solvent can be absorbed through the skin and by inhalation, and can harm fetal development and someone’s reproductive system.

“While these health consequences are very unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. As a result, the products are being recalled as a precaution,” said Health Canada in a news release.

The products in question have expiry dates of November 2025 and April 2026.

The federal health agency advises against using this sunscreen and recommends consulting a health professional if anyone used it and developed health problems.

It says it is monitoring the company’s recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.