Rideau Canal Skateway to close for skating, allow walking during warm spell

The Rideau Canal Skateway will temporarily suspend skating starting Monday morning with warmer temperatures arriving in the nation’s capital this week.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says the Skateway will be reserved for walking as of 8 a.m. to protect the ice.

“Warm weather makes the ice soft and easily damaged by skates. By only using the designated walking lanes, you’ll help us reopen the skating surface faster,” the NCC said on the Skateway’s X account.

“We’ll open the Skateway for skaters as soon as conditions allow.”

Conditions on the ice are currently listed as “fair” on the NCC’s website.

The access points between Waverley Street and Library Road will remain open on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway side as well as between Queen Street and Somerset Street.

Washrooms, change rooms and food and beverage concessions will remain open, the NCC says.

Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to remain near the freezing mark and in the single-digits through the entire week, according to Environment Canada.

The world-famous Skateway opened on Jan. 11, the earliest opening of the skating rink since December 2018.