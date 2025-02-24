6-year-old child stabbed downtown Halifax by 19-year-old woman: Police

A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — Halifax police say a six-year-old child is in hospital after being stabbed in the city’s downtown.

Police say they responded to a report of a child with multiple stab wounds on the 1900 block of Barrington Street on Sunday afternoon.

The child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect — a 19-year-old woman — was located at the scene and arrested for aggravated assault.

They say the victim and suspect are not believed to be known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who may have video from the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press