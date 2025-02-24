Angry Google Maps users report Canada’s provincial parks mislabelled as ‘state’ parks

Some Google Maps users in Canada are claiming provincial parks have been labelled as “state” parks.

“This alarming revelation has stirred many who have noticed, as it is an attack on our Canadian identity,” Rachel Deren wrote to CTV News. “I would like to draw attention to this disgusting display of American oppression of Canadian culture and autonomy.”

She said Canadian Google Maps users are reporting errors to the tech giant, marking the parks as having “incorrect designations” and suggesting edits to the category.

“We are proud to be Canadian and will remain so despite attempts like this from our ever increasingly hostile neighbours to the south.”

Mount Robson Park, Whaleboat Island Marine Provincial Park and Pinecone Burke Provincial Park are some of Canada’s parks that have been relabelled, according to screenshots shared by users and verified by CTV News.

Samantha Gietema, another user, said the tech giant removed “provincial parks” as a category on the app altogether.

CTV News has reached out to Google for comment.

This comes amid recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada into its 51st state.

Trump continues to reference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau.”

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order called “Restoring names that honor American greatness,” which renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

This change only applied to U.S. Google Maps users.

Following the order, Mexico threatened to sue Google if the map continued to relabel the body of water for U.S. users.