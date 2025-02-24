Liberal leadership hopefuls square off tonight in first debate

OTTAWA — The candidates in the race to be the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada will square off tonight in the first of two live debates.

With just two weeks left until the winner is announced and two days until voting begins, the two events are the only chance Liberal supporters will have to see the candidates together.

Former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former House leader Karina Gould and former MP Frank Baylis are the only candidates still in the contest.

The party disqualified former Ontario MP Ruby Dhalla on Friday afternoon alleging she broke the rules, though she announced yesterday she had filed an appeal for reinstatement.

Former TVA-Québec anchor Pierre Jobin is expected to moderate the French language debate tonight.

The winner of the race will replace Justin Trudeau not only as Liberal leader but as prime minister, though an election is expected widely soon after.

Carney posted a video on social media yesterday pushing his promise to balance the government’s operational budget within three years.

Carney however has said he would increase the government’s spending on investments that grow the economy and create good jobs including on housing, clean energy and new trade routes to reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States.

In her own video yesterday, Freeland visited the farm shew grew up on in Peace River, Alta., touting her connection and understanding of people who “work with their hands” and contribute greatly to Canada’s economy.

Gould posted a series of policies aimed at bringing the party back to its grassroots for the next generation. That includes more frequent policy conventions.

Baylis also shared a video yesterday, giving a brief tour of his medical technology company and touting his experience growing businesses.

Based on polls and fundraising to date Carney is the clear front-runner, and he has injected new life into the party as polls have the Liberals closing the gap to the Conservatives.

The former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor has been the target of Conservative attack ads in recent weeks, with the opposition party issuing a statement ahead of tonight’s debate, exclusively aimed at Carney.

“Canadians will be watching to see what Mark Carney is actually proposing,” said Conservative house leader Andrew Scheer.

“One thing will be clear: Carney is not offering real change from the last 10 years of Liberal Government.”

The party’s English-language debate is scheduled for Tuesday, also in Montreal. Former CBC host Hannah Thibedeau is expected to be the moderator.

On Wednesday, immediately following the debates, advance voting opens for party members. The winner will be named March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press