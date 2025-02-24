Man found dead inside collapsed building near Creemore, Ont. identified as longtime educator

Michael Giffen, 55, was found dead inside Giffen's Country Market in Glen Huron, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 21, 2025, after the building collapsed.

Tributes are pouring in for a man found dead inside a partially collapsed building in Glen Huron, northwest of Creemore, Ont., on Friday.

CTV News has learned Michael Giffen’s lifeless body was found buried in the rubble by dozens of firefighters and emergency crews who dug through heavy snow and debris after a section of Giffen’s Country Produce caved in.

Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures said the community was in mourning after learning of Giffen’s death.

“What a great guy,” said Measures. “He was a volunteer, he was a broadcaster in his early days, he worked on his family farm, he learned how to bake from his grandmother, he learned business from his grandfather.”

The 55-year-old had recently retired after a long career with the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB). On Monday, the board issued this statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former superintendent of education, Michael Giffen, and have extended our deepest sympathies to Michael’s family.

Superintendent Giffen retired from the SCDSB just over two years ago but continued to provide support to the system through his connection to School Mental Health Ontario and coverage as superintendent of the Collingwood area schools this fall. Michael will be missed by his friends and colleagues throughout the county."

Michael Giffen Michael Giffen, of Glen Huron, Ont. (Source: Fawcett Funeral Homes Limited)

Comments posted on a memorial page in Giffen’s honour describe him as “a true gem,” “kind, warm, positive with a beautiful smile,” and “an incredible human” who was “helpful and caring both at work and outside of work.”

Giffen was a member of the Beinn Gorm Highlanders, which the organization’s website states is a group of hobby musicians dedicated to preserving and continuing Scottish piping and drumming.

On Sunday, the organization posted about Giffen’s death on its Facebook page, stating in part, “Our band is grieving the loss of our bass drummer and dear friend... Mike was an anchor for our band, always sensible and calm, but with a glint of humour in his eyes. He had a fabulous sense of rhythm, and it was a joy to watch him ‘dance’ with his drum.”

The post continued, “We will miss him terribly.”

“Absolutely shocked and gutted,” added friend Sheila Stewart. “The kids loved him. They all came up to talk to him, he was wonderful that way, he had fantastic rhythm, he would dance with his drum when he played.”

The building where Giffen’s body was recovered remains surrounded by yellow caution tape on Monday. The investigation now, police say, is in the hands of the coroner.