With U.S. tariffs set for next week, are you stocking up on items?

Canadians have experienced widespread feelings of patriotism and worry following U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to slap steep tariffs against the country.

Trump confirmed Monday that the tariffs against Canada and Mexico would go forward next week.

He delayed the tariffs until March 4 after Canada agreed to beef up border security to address U.S. concerns about fentanyl trafficking.

The tariffs would include 25 per cent on most Canadian imports and 10 per cent on energy.

The U.S. also plans to impose “reciprocal tariffs” that would hike U.S. duties to match other countries' tax rates on imports, which could take effect in April. As well, Trump has ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States starting March 12, including from Canada.

With the tariffs set to roll out next week, are you planning to stock up on certain products to avoid potentially higher prices? What items are you buying ahead of the tariffs? Are you worried about your finances because of the U.S. tariffs? Do you have advice for Canadians on preparing for potentially pricier goods?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from The Canadian Press