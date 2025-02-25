Bonnie Crombie endorses Mark Carney in federal Liberal leadership race

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney gestures during the French-language Liberal Leadership debate in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The Federal Liberals will pick a new leader on March 9.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is throwing her support behind Mark Carney in his bid to become the next leader of the federal Liberals.

“Staring down the threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs, it is more clear than ever that we need leaders who have the right priorities,” Crombie said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Leaders who understand how to get the basics right for people, how to shore up and diversify our economy and how to protect and improve the public healthcare system that we all take pride in and deeply rely on every day. I believe Mark Carney is that kind of leader.”

The former Bank of Canada governor is one of four candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Liberal House Leader Karina Gould, and former MP Frank Baylis are also seeking the leadership.

“I’m proud to offer him my support to be the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and I look forward to working with him in the days and months ahead to make sure we do the best for the people of Ontario and Canada,” Crombie’s statement read.

Carney responded to the endorsement in a post on social media on Tuesday.

“Thank you @BonnieCrombie-- for your support, for your strong advocacy to help Ontarians get better access to a family doctor, and for putting economic growth first,” he wrote.