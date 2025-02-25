Death of snowmobiler near Radium, B.C., prompts warning from Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada is warning of dangerous conditions after a snowmobiler died near Radium on Feb. 23, 2025. The avalanche pictured, located in the South Rockies, was triggered by a snowmobiler over the weekend. (Avalanche Canada/MIN user markusvandenhoek04)

Avalanche Canada is warning of dangerous backcountry conditions after a snowmobiler died over the weekend west of Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

A group of three snowmobilers was riding below Thunderwater Lake in the Forster Creek drainage area on Sunday, according to an Avalanche Canada incident report.

“One rider triggered an avalanche on a steep, rocky, northeast-facing, wind-affected slope and was fully buried,” Avalanche Canada said.

The other riders were able to carry the injured person out of the area, but they did not survive.

The avalanche was 40 metres wide with a crown depth of 50-60 centimetres and a run length of 300 metres.

Alongside this fatal incident, Avalanche Canada notes there were many near misses over the weekend due to natural and human-triggered avalanches.

“This snowpack setup will be slow to strengthen and it may take weeks for the likelihood of triggering avalanches to decrease,” avalanche forecaster Mike Conlan said in an Avalanche Canada blog post Monday.

“It will be important to focus on maintaining good travel habits, as getting caught in one of these avalanches could be fatal.”

Avalanche risk ranges from considerable to high in areas of the Rockies west of Calgary.

Visit Avalanche Canada’s website for a full list of risk-management tips to help you stay safe on the mountains.