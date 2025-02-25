Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program

Nunavut Tunngavik President Aluki Kotierk answers questions at a press conference in Iqaluit, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar

OTTAWA — The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external review of a northern food subsidy program.

Kotierk is the former president of Nunavut Tunngavik, which represents the territory’s Inuit, and will serve as a special representative to the northern affairs minister.

Nutrition North is a food subsidy program that provides money to retailers to help bring down the high cost of groceries in some 124 communities.

Some retailers have faced accusations of not applying the full subsidy to items.

Kotierk will be asked to evaluate the program’s effectiveness and produce a report next year.

Ottawa also announced a $20-million injection into the program.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press