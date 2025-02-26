Chiefs in Ontario to vote on federal child welfare reform deal

Assembly of First Nations Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict looks on during the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. First Nations chiefs in Ontario are voting today on whether to accept a child welfare reform deal with Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — First Nations chiefs in Ontario are voting today on whether to accept a child welfare reform deal with the federal government as an election approaches.

A national $47.8 billion deal proposed by the federal government to reform the First Nations child welfare system was voted down on two occasions last year, when chiefs across the country said it didn’t go far enough on eliminating discrimination.

Chiefs in Ontario, who were interveners in the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case that led to the deal, voted in favour of the package and are now gathering in Toronto to decide how to move forward.

Ottawa informed the Assembly of First Nations earlier this year it was not prepared to renegotiate reforms on a national level, leaving Ontario as the only province to see its file move forward.

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict told those gathered in Toronto the Ontario-specific deal will ensure their region is being supported.

If Ontario chiefs vote in favour of the deal this afternoon, they may have little time to finalize it before the next federal election.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press