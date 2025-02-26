LG and Health Canada recall electric ranges due to fire hazard

In a joint recall, LG Electronics Canada and Health Canada, have issued a recall for specific models of their electric ranges as seen above (Handout)

LG Electronics Canada, in collaboration with Health Canada, have issued a recall for specific models of their electric ranges.

The recall addresses a potential fire hazard caused from accidentally activating the front-mounted knobs, which may happen through inadvertent contact by users or pets.

As of Feb. 12, LG has reported eight incidents in Canada related to this issue, including two minor injuries involving cuts and burns.

The recall includes various models manufactured between 2016 to 2023. Consumers can identify the specific model and serial numbers by checking inside the oven door or the storage drawer at the bottom of the unit.

A comprehensive list of the affected models and their serial numbers is available on the official recall notice.

The company said more than 137,000 ranges were sold between May 2016 to June 2024.

Owners of the recalled LG electric ranges are advised to contact LG to receive a free warning label and placement instructions, Health Canada said.

While awaiting these materials, Health Canada says customers can continue to use their ranges but should exercise caution to prevent accidental activation.

LG recommends customers keep the area clear to ensure children and pets are kept away from the range, regularly check that all knobs are in the ‘off’ position, especially before leaving the house or going to bed. Also, the company suggests you refrain from placing any items on the stovetop when it’s not in use to prevent fire hazards.