LIVE UPDATES: Liberal leadership candidates square off on Canada-U.S. relations, jobs, climate in English debate tonight

The four candidates campaigning to become the next Liberal leader and prime minister will square off on a Montreal stage again tonight for the last time before members cast their ballots.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, former cabinet minister Karina Gould, and former MP Frank Baylis will be going head to head in the one and only English-language debate of the condensed campaign.

CTVNews.ca is providing live commentary and analysis during the debate by journalists and a panel of experts.

7:40 p.m. EST: What’s the format?

As was the case last night, the order of who will be called to speak when, was chosen by a random draw. What’s different this time, is that they are all speaking their first language, which could mean more pointed jabs.

Each candidate will have 90 seconds to deliver an opening statement. First up will be Baylis, then Gould, then Freeland, then Carney.

As for the flow, some questions from the moderator, former journalist Hannah Thibedeau, will see candidates each have one minute to respond, while others will give the four a chance for a more free-flowing open debate, with a five-minute time limit.

The format is designed, the party says, to encourage “meaningful exchanges” between the candidates.

After the debate the candidates will deliver closing statements within the 90-second allotted time. First up will be Freeland, then Gould, then Baylis, and then once again Carney will be closing the night out.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

7:30 p.m. EST: Welcome to the one and only official English debate

Good evening and welcome to our live updates on the Liberal leadership English-language debate.

It is the second and last time all four candidates vying to become Canada’s next prime minister will face off and pitch themselves to party members, after yesterday’s French-language showdown. That debate went better for some contenders than others. Colleague Spencer Van Dyk has your full recap, here.

The stakes are high tonight for the leadership hopefuls to set themselves apart from their opponents, as Liberal party members can start casting advance ballots online – or where approved, by phone – as of Wednesday.

Stay tuned here for more from me on the format, topics, and rules around props before we see the candidates take the stage.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

Live update participants tonight include:

Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News.

– national correspondent for CTV News. Scott Reid - principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst.

- principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst. Tom Mulcair – former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst.

– former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst. Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster.

– chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster. Melanie Paradis – president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner; former deputy campaign director to Erin O’Toole.

For two hours, the Liberal leadership contenders will seek to draw contrast with their opponents on four key issues decided on following a survey of registered Liberals and an assessment of current national polling.

Tonight, the themes are:

“Canada’s place in the world,” which will include discussion of Canada-U.S. relations and work with other allies;

“Growing a strong economy,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for job creation and economic growth;

“Supporting Canadians,” which will include discussion of affordability, housing, safer communities, and stronger public health care; and

“Climate action,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for protecting the environment and the country’s energy future.

On these topics and others, the candidates have been rolling out policy planks and pledges for the last few weeks as they’ve worked to drum up support among party faithful at rallies and other events across the country.

Candidates are expected to start arriving for tonight’s only English showdown around 5 p.m. EST, and each have been designated a green room where they can huddle with their campaign teams ahead of showtime.

Last night, the candidates tried to present their case for why they would be the best to take on both U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during a French-language debate.

While their French proficiencies varied, the overall tone of Monday night’s face off was friendly, and the four candidates agreed on various topics.

Tonight’s exchange of ideas is being moderated by former journalist Hannah Thibedeau. CTV News will have special live coverage across platforms, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Candidates will be standing in different podium positions than they had on Monday, and again can bring only six standard-size pages of notes, a pen, and water with them on stage. There will be no studio audience. Only journalists, party staff and campaign officials will be in the room.

As was the case last night, the Liberal leadership hopefuls will be able to deliver 90 second opening and closing statements. They will also face reporters’ questions in post-debate scrums. Participation in these debates, as well as the post-debate scrums, is mandatory, per party rules.

The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has injected new energy and interest in the party, seeing the Liberals steadily regaining ground in national polling since Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6.

This shift has also prompted the federal Conservatives to concentrate their attacks on Carney as the perceived frontrunner.

Up until only a few days ago, there were five candidates vying for the top job.

But on Friday, the Liberal Leadership Vote Committee disqualified former MP Ruby Dhalla, citing a series of rule violations. She denied wrongdoing and appealed the decision, but it was upheld by party officials on Monday.

The winner is being determined by a preferential ballot system, and the party will announce their next leader at a special event in Ottawa on March 9.