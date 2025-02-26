Potential human remains found in Manitoba landfill search

The Prairie Green Landfill is pictured in Manitoba on Dec. 2, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Potential human remains have been found in a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to be.

According to a bulletin from the Manitoba government, experts on site identified the “potential human remains” on Wednesday while searching the Prairie Green Landfill, located outside of Winnipeg.

The landfill is where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcades Myran are believed to be. The two women were victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in 2022.

According to the province, Manitoba RCMP and the Chief Medial Examiner have been engaged and will initiate a found human remains investigation.

“As facts are confirmed, relevant authorities will provide further information,” the province said in a news release.

A RCMP spokesperson said officers from the Major Crimes Services will attend the scene and collect the remains for laboratory analysis and DNA confirmation, adding there are strict procedures in place at the search facility to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The families of Harris and Myran have been notified, the bulletin said.

In a statement, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs called the discovery of the potential human remains “a painful but significant moment in our collective fight for justice.”

“We know this discovery will bring renewed pain, but it also reaffirms why we have fought so hard to ensure this search took place,” AMC Grand Chief Kyra Wilson said. “The families deserve answers. They deserve to lay their loved ones to rest with the dignity and respect that has so often been denied to Indigenous women.”

Wilson added despite the discovery, the work is not finished.

“The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will continue to stand with these families to ensure that this search is carried out with the utmost care and that every possible measure is taken to recover the remains of Morgan and Marcedes.”

Police and the province’s former Progressive Conservative government rejected calls to search the Prairie Green landfill partly because of dangers from asbestos and toxic material at the site.

They also said there was no guarantee the remains would be found.

Art Stannard, acting Winnipeg Police Chief, said the service is aware of the discovery.

“Our thoughts go out to the MMIWG2S+ community and all families who are awaiting word on their missing loved ones,” Stannard said.

The landfill search has been underway since December 2024.

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Danton Unger.