Quebec man sentenced to 5 years for spreading hate speech about Jews, trying to make 3D-printed guns

The RCMP seized a 3D-printed gun after the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que. (Source: RCMP)

A Quebec man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to spreading hate speech about Jews and attempting to manufacture 3D-printed weapons.

Pascal Tribout, 38, appeared in court Wednesday in Saint-Jerome, Que. for his sentencing after admitting to possession and distribution of computer data that pertain to firearms and that are capable of being used with a 3D printer, which is a crime under section 102.1 of the Criminal Code.

The case marks the first time in Canada that someone has been convicted of the offence since it became law in December 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to wilful promotion of hatred and attempting to manufacture prohibited firearms with a 3D printer.

After being credited for time already served, he has just under four years left to serve in prison.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by the RCMP on June 13, 2024 following several months of surveillance by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

As part of his sentencing, he must also submit a sample of his DNA and is banned from possessing prohibited firearms for the rest of his life.

The court was expecting him to offer an apology prior to being sentenced, but Crown prosecutor Gabriel Lapierre confirmed to CTV News that Tribout did not do so before being taken away to a federal institution.

His sentencing was originally scheduled to take place in April, but it was moved to an earlier date after he was assaulted in jail pending, Lapierre said.

Sentence sends a strong message, Jewish leader says

Hank Topas, the B’nai Brith’s director general for Quebec, attended the sentencing in person on Wednesday and said he was pleased with the outcome of the case, which he said sends a message to Canadians that “there are teeth behind the law.”

“There are real teeth behind fomenting antisemitism. There are real teeth behind manufacturing or attempting to manufacture weapons, which could be used to hurt any segment of the Canadian population. So that is, I think, a successful day in court,” he said in an interview.

Dozens of antisemitic, white supremacist messages online

According to an agreed statement of facts entered in court, the Mounties were first alerted to his activities following a tip from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) about a list of exports and imports linked to his address, including items like “Gun Metal” plastic refills for 3D printers, metal tubes, and trigger units.

During the investigation, the RCMP found out that Tribout was an active member of a Telegram channel called GDL Chat 2.0 that promotes “antisemitism and white supremacist themes” online, the court document said. Police said he posted 66 “racist, antisemitic, anti-government, conspiracy and alarmist” messages between March 14 and April 2 of 2024, including one message in which he referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as a “Jew Jab.”

He also exchanged messages with another user who was, in fact, an undercover RCMP officer.

After searching his home, they found 78 items entered into evidence, including a “1947 German Democratic Republic military uniform from an army surplus store,” firearms casings for several types of guns such as FGC-9, AR-15, Tec-22, and Derringer. They also found 13 3D printers, and antisemitic propaganda, including a document titled “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH.”

The firearm components were not functional and did not meet the definition of a firearm under the law. Tribout does not hold a valid firearms licence or a licence to manufacture weapons.

His lawyer declined to comment about the sentencing.